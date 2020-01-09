|
We are saddened to let you know that Deborah Leithe McQuaid, age 74, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence after a several-year valiant battle with cancer. She was born on May 18, 1945 in Chicago, was raised in Chicago, and was predeceased by her parents. Deborah had a successful career in the label-printing business and later as a townhome property manager, forming lasting close friendships with many vendors and coworkers. She was best known and loved for being an incredible friend to many people all across the country, always helping when she was needed. Deborah also was a stellar steward of the donated kidney, "Skeezix," she received from a dear friend in 2006. Despite the too-early deaths of her beloved only child, David Leithe, in 2005 and her dearest husbands, Deborah always maintained a positive attitude and a love for life. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and extended family members. Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 11 from 3pm-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 9, 2020