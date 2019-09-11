|
GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Debra Ann Kowalski, 61, of Glendale Heights passed away on September 5, 2019. She was born in Chicago on August 3, 1958 to Allen and Audrey Kowalski. Debra worked for 42 years at Motorola. She was a strong independent woman who was the life of the party. She is survived by her dearest friend, Maribeth LaPonte; sister, Donna Kowalski; brothers, Richard Kowalski, Robert (Tricia) Kowalski; niece, Kaylee Kowalski; and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 397 Fulton Street, Elgin. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to . Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019