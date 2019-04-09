Home

ALGONQUIN - Debra Ann Swetz, 62, died peacefully March 21, 2019. Debra was born April 4, 1956 the daughter of Charles and Beatrice Huth. On February 8, 1975 she married Dean G. Swetz. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed quilting, reading, knitting and most especially spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Dean, children, Dean (Betsy) Swetz, and Dana (Eric) Pound, by her 4 grandchildren, Charlie, William, Sally Rae and Jacob, by her sisters, Andrea Laurence, Kathy Rado, Karen Quirk, Cindy Thompson and Robin Frank. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Debra was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, April 12th at Pinecrest Golf Club, 11220 Algonquin Road, Huntley, IL 60142, from 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
