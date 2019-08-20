|
|
Debra Jean "Debbie" Deldin, 59, of Irwin, PA, formerly of Menominee, MI and Elgin, IL, was called home by God to be reunited with her parents, Sunday July 14, 2019, at her home. She was born March 9, 1960 in Iron Mountain, MI, daughter of the late Louis and Betty (Nelson) Deldin. Debbie is survived by her daughter, Kelly Newborn and fiance, Alex Parins of WI; a brother, Dean (Sherri) Deldin of IL; a sister, Donna (Fred) Khollman of MI; and Glen Cherry of Monroeville; her boyfriend. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. Friends may gather at Birch Creek Cemetery in Menominee, MI on Saturday, August 24th at 11 am CST for a graveside memorial service.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2019