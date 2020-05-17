|
HUNTLEY - Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts, Debra Madson, 72, peacefully entered eternal life on May 7, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Richard Waxenberg. She is survived by her sister, Judith (Ken) Sajeske, nieces, Megan, Nina, and Kara. Debra lived in the Chicago area for many years and graduated from Sullivan High School. Following a long career as an Administrative Assistant for two Fortune 500 organizations, Debra started her own small business to satisfy her life-long ambition to care for special needs children and the elderly. Debra loved to love on people, and for the past 15 years served as a devoted and compassionate caregiver for senior citizens in the Huntley area. Debra will be remembered for her kind smile, giving and empathetic nature, and love for silly pet birds. She has many special friends and neighbors who will miss her dearly. Because of the Pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a contribution in Debra's memory, please consider JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020