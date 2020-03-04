|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Debra R. Rimkus (nee Kastning), 63, passed away peacefully March 1, 2020. She was born February 14, 1957, in Elgin, to Wesley and the late Marlene Kastning. Debra was the wife of Al; mother of Kristin (Philip) Mikula, Jason (Meghan) and Josh (Daisy) Rimkus; grandmother of Blake and Wesley; and sister of Pamela Lechleider and Candace (Sam) Humphrey. Visitation Friday, 11 am until time of Service 1 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2020