Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
View Map

DEBRA R. RIMKUS


1957 - 2020
DEBRA R. RIMKUS Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Debra R. Rimkus (nee Kastning), 63, passed away peacefully March 1, 2020. She was born February 14, 1957, in Elgin, to Wesley and the late Marlene Kastning. Debra was the wife of Al; mother of Kristin (Philip) Mikula, Jason (Meghan) and Josh (Daisy) Rimkus; grandmother of Blake and Wesley; and sister of Pamela Lechleider and Candace (Sam) Humphrey. Visitation Friday, 11 am until time of Service 1 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
