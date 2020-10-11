1/1
REV. DELBERT ANDERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DELBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Delbert Anderson, devoted husband, cherished father, beloved grandpa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4th at age 88. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Johnson. He is survived by Betty, his wife of 63 years; sister, Arlene Feistner; children, Linda (Jeff) Ramsdell, Tim (Julie) Anderson, Maelene (Dave) Krig, and Dan (Laura) Anderson; grandchildren, Kirsten, Josh, Zach, Linnea, Danielle, Sean and Alyssa; and treasured nieces and nephews. Del led a Christ-centered life which showed in all he did, from his career in mission with the ELCA Lutheran church to volunteer work following retirement and pastoral care for family and friends. A memorial service will be planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PADS program or food pantry at All Saints Lutheran Church in Palatine or to ELCA Global Mission or World Hunger.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved