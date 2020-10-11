Rev. Delbert Anderson, devoted husband, cherished father, beloved grandpa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4th at age 88. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Johnson. He is survived by Betty, his wife of 63 years; sister, Arlene Feistner; children, Linda (Jeff) Ramsdell, Tim (Julie) Anderson, Maelene (Dave) Krig, and Dan (Laura) Anderson; grandchildren, Kirsten, Josh, Zach, Linnea, Danielle, Sean and Alyssa; and treasured nieces and nephews. Del led a Christ-centered life which showed in all he did, from his career in mission with the ELCA Lutheran church to volunteer work following retirement and pastoral care for family and friends. A memorial service will be planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PADS program or food pantry at All Saints Lutheran Church in Palatine or to ELCA Global Mission or World Hunger.







