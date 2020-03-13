|
|
ELGIN - Delbert M Oberst, 88, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was born April 13, 1931 in Elgin, the son of Henry and Elizabeth Oberst. Delbert graduated from Elgin High School in 1949. Delbert was the owner/ operator of D.M. Oberst & Associates before retiring. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, member and Past President of the Cosmopolitan International Club and member of the Swarovski Crystal Society. Survivors include his daughter: Kathy (James) Allen; grandchildren: Zachary (Laura) Oberst, Deborah Allen; and great grandchildren: Jamison and Eliza. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Lois Oberst in 2015; a son: Scott Oberst in 2017: and uncle: Willis (Ruth) Wylie. Private graveside service will be held at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. There will be no Visitation. In lieu of flowers. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Elgin. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2020