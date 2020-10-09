DES PLAINES - Funeral Services for Delores A. McCormick (Bull), age 89, will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.). Algonquin. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 13, 1931 to Emery and Gertrude Bull. She passed away in Algonquin on October 6, 2020. Delores loved gardening and enjoyed many projects at home. Surviving are her children, Donna (William) Panzer, Linda (Michael) Barnes, and Ronald (Erika) McCormick Jr.; her grandchildren, Alisha (Brandon) Gordon, Sean, Mat hew, Chase and Mason; her great-granddaughter, Faith. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. McCormick, Sr., and her siblings Bill, Bob and Don Bull. Online condolences may be expressed at www.willowfh.com
