1/
DELORES A. MCCORMICK
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DELORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DES PLAINES - Funeral Services for Delores A. McCormick (Bull), age 89, will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.). Algonquin. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 13, 1931 to Emery and Gertrude Bull. She passed away in Algonquin on October 6, 2020. Delores loved gardening and enjoyed many projects at home. Surviving are her children, Donna (William) Panzer, Linda (Michael) Barnes, and Ronald (Erika) McCormick Jr.; her grandchildren, Alisha (Brandon) Gordon, Sean, Mat hew, Chase and Mason; her great-granddaughter, Faith. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald W. McCormick, Sr., and her siblings Bill, Bob and Don Bull. Online condolences may be expressed at www.willowfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved