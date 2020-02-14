|
|
Delores (Dotty) Anatra, age 94, passed away peacefully on February 11, surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Nicholas Anatra, sister, Beatrice Szymanski, and brother, Edward Broniecki. Loving mother of Rosetta (Eddie) Kovalenko, Placido (Annette) Anatra, Antoinette (Edward) Mallof and Anthony Nicholas Anatra, Jr. She was dearly loved by her 7 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren , and 4 Great, great grandchildren. A caring Aunt, and friend to many. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 14 for family and close friends.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020