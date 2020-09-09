1/
DELORES C. VOJTKO
LIBERTYVILLE - Delores C. Vojtko, 85, a longtime resident of Libertyville, passed away Saturday, September 5th, 2020. Delores was a graduate of Dubois High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Carthage College. She was a charter and active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Libertyville for 40 years, where she sang in the choir and volunteered in the Sunday school and childcare. She was also a longtime member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mundelein. Delores dedicated her life to others working in education and childcare until she was 77. She taught at Central School in Libertyville, was a substitute teacher in the Lake County school districts and found her true calling caring for young children at KinderCare and Celebration Child Care at Holy Cross. She is remembered for sharing her delicious baked goods. She had a love for golf and was the oldest member of the Libertyville Women's League. Delores lived an active life and regularly worked out at the LifeSport Athletic Club in Libertyville well into her 80's. She was a social butterfly and lightened the room wherever she went. Delores was also a successful Mary Kay cosmetics representative. She is remembered for her strong faith, dedicated service to others, countless volunteering and involvement in church and community groups. Delores is survived by her loving daughters, Lynne (Darren) Rogers and Jane (Charles) Binning; and adoring grandchildren, Ethan and Brianna Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" of 59 years; and by her son, John Andrew "Andy" Vojtko in 2008. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl., Libertyville. Private interment will be at Willow Lawn Memorial Park in Vernon Hills, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Celebration! Childcare, 1151 N. Saint Mary's Road, Libertyville, IL 60048. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
SEP
12
Service
12:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
