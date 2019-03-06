Daily Herald Obituaries
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
DELORES CRISARA
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
24500 Old McHenry Rd
Hawthorn Woods, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
24500 Old McHenry Rd
Hawthorn Woods, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
24500 Old McHenry Rd.
Hawthorn Woods, IL
DELORES E. "DEE" CRISARA


GRAYSLAKE - Visitation for Delores E. "Dee" Crisara (nee Young), 83, formerly of Mundelein is from 4-8 PM Friday, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 24500 Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods and from 10-11 AM Saturday at the church. Funeral service will begin at 11 AM. She was born December 31, 1935 in Chicago and died Sunday March 3, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. Dee has been a member of St. Matthew Church for 63 years. She was active with the St. Matthew Ladies Aid, a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, head of the Altar Guild for many years, a volunteer at the St. Matthew's Pig Roast for 25 years and was a member of the St. Matthew's Choir and Handbell Choir. She was formerly employed at Emil's in Mundelein and Vaughn's Chicken in Mundelein. Dee enjoyed going to casinos and playing the slots. She is survived by her husband Joseph Crisara, her children Susan (Dean) Stewart, Joseph (Julie Crisara, grandchildren Maeghan Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Joseph Crisara III, Wyatt Crisara, great-grandchild Mackenzie, her siblings George Young, Glenn (Chris) Young, Janice Bischoff, Colette (Ted) Bodjanac and her brother-in-law Anthony Crisara. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the LWML, 24500 Old McHenry Rd., Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
