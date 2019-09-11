Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
DELORES E. ROBINSON Obituary
Delores E. Lavine Robinson, 95, passed away Sept. 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Silence Golden and Henry Lavine; her sisters, Ida May Otto, Maxine Wold, and her brothers, George and Hugh Robinson. She is survived by a loving extended family. Delores was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps/Air Force, serving during WWII and the Korean War. Visitation Thursday, Sept. 12, from 10 AM until funeral service at Noon at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St., Barrington. Interment with military honors to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
