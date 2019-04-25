|
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Delores J. "Dee" Fenger (nee Strcker), 87, is 1-5 PM Sunday April 28, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service is Monday at 11 AM at Ascension Cemetery, 1925 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048. She was born May 23, 1931 in Waukegan, IL and died April 23, 2019 at Sunrise of Gurnee. She is survived by her loving children John Cook, Susie (the late David) Martin, Jerry (Connie) Cook, Jim Cook, Jeff Cook, Terry (Sandy) Fenger, Jack (Dottie) Fenger, Tom (Anna Lee) Fenger, Mary Kay (John) Polys and Bob and (Cathy) Fenger, grandchildren Eric, Cathryn, Joshua, Johnathan, Ashley, Jeremy, Benjamin, Cindy, Rick, Elizabeth, Tommy, Michael, Allison, Charlie and Austin and 13 great-grandchildren, her brother Bob (Judy) Stucker. She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Cook and her husband Clarence "Bud" Fenger, Daughter Theresa Cook and her sister Sue Kelly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019