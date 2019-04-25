Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Cemetery
1925 Buckley Rd.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DELORES FENGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DELORES J. "DEE" FENGER


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DELORES J. "DEE" FENGER Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Delores J. "Dee" Fenger (nee Strcker), 87, is 1-5 PM Sunday April 28, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service is Monday at 11 AM at Ascension Cemetery, 1925 Buckley Rd., Libertyville, IL 60048. She was born May 23, 1931 in Waukegan, IL and died April 23, 2019 at Sunrise of Gurnee. She is survived by her loving children John Cook, Susie (the late David) Martin, Jerry (Connie) Cook, Jim Cook, Jeff Cook, Terry (Sandy) Fenger, Jack (Dottie) Fenger, Tom (Anna Lee) Fenger, Mary Kay (John) Polys and Bob and (Cathy) Fenger, grandchildren Eric, Cathryn, Joshua, Johnathan, Ashley, Jeremy, Benjamin, Cindy, Rick, Elizabeth, Tommy, Michael, Allison, Charlie and Austin and 13 great-grandchildren, her brother Bob (Judy) Stucker. She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Cook and her husband Clarence "Bud" Fenger, Daughter Theresa Cook and her sister Sue Kelly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now