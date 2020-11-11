1/
DELORES L. WOJCIK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DELORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARTLETT - Delores L. Wojcik, 68, passed away at home Saturday, November 7, 2020. Delores retired from First American Bank after 20 plus years of employment. She continued contributing to the community through volunteering her time in the office of St Alexis Church of Bensenville and performing Eucharistic Minister duties at Sunday services. Delores enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her special gift to all was her annual sharing of her Christmas Cookies. We will miss her dearly. Delores is preceded in death by her husband, Ted M. Wojcik. She is survived by one son, Kevin M. Wojcik and his wife, Leah (Havener); grandson, Landyn of Kankakee, IL; sister, Deborah Pickett of Jacksonville, FL; nephew, John Pickett and his wife, Leslie (Bixler); and great-nieces, Chloe and Kerya of McHenry, IL. Additional surviving family members include: Theresa (Wojcik) Kukulski of Morton Grove; Sophie (Wojcik) and husband, Thomas McDonald of Pasadena, CA; Peter and wife, Sherri Wojcik of Batavia, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews. Delores will also be missed by her extended family Bill and Shawana Havener of Kankakee, IL; and their children and grandchildren. The family has asked for donations to the American Cancer Society, in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Geils Funeral Home, 180 S. York Rd., Bensenville, IL 60106 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral mass will be held at Saint Alexis Catholic Church on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM and will be followed by a private graveside service. Arrangements handled by Geils Funeral Home. For information, please call 630-766-3232.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Alexis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
180 South York Road
Bensenville, IL 60106
(630) 766-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved