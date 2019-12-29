|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Delores M. "Dee" Catania (nee Gillette), 76, of Elk Grove Village for over 50 years. Born in Chicago she passed away Dec. 26th at Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence. Dee was a loving homemaker who was very active in her community. She was the Park District Commissioner for 6 years from 1979-1985, a member of the Elk Grove Village Lioness Club for 6 years and attended Citizens Police Academy. With the Elk Grove Park District, Dee was instrumental in establishing the Fox Run Golf Links. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert T. (2008); loving mother of Nina M. (Mark Budach) Glynn, Lisa M. and Georgianna Catania; cherished grandmother of Chloe M. and Parker M. Glynn; dear sister of Helen (late Victor) Amidei, Walter G. and Richard Gillette, the late Frances (late Robert) Pagliai, the late Katherine (late John) Raimondi and the late James Gillette. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends, especially Anna Marie Anselmo. Visitation Monday, Dec. 30 from 3-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Tuesday, 9:30am followed by a 10am Mass at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, appreciated. Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019