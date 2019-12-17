Daily Herald Obituaries
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
DELORES M. "DEE" COSTELLO

Delores M. "Dee" Costello passed away peacefully at her beloved home on December 13, 2019. Dee was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul J. Costello "PJ," and her significant other, Richard "Dick" Rollins. She was also long predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Florence Gardt; her brothers, Jack and Paul Gardt; and her sisters, Maxine and Jacqueline Gardt, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Dee was the proud mother of Patrick J. Costello and adored her almost-children, Kim and Jim Rollins, their sons and family, all of the Pawlak extended family, the twins, Emma and James Reilly, and her personal assistants, Jennifer, Irene, T'Angela, D'Esther, Christine, and Toni. Visitation will be at the Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, on Thursday, 19 December, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with services at the funeral home on Friday, 20 December, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Fort Sheridan Post Cemetery in Highwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.strangfuneral.org. For information, please call 847-223-8122.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
