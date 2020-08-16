1/1
DELORES M. "DEE" JENSEN
1934 - 2020
Delores M. "Dee" Jensen passed away peacefully August 12, 2020, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 5, 1934, in Chicago to Carl A. and Della M. Anderson. A lifelong resident of Barrington, Dee met the love of her life, Ralph, at BHS and was married August 11, 1956. She enjoyed her years at their "Funny Farm" on Sutton road, with pigs, sheep, ponies, cows, goats, ducks, horses, etc. before moving to the village on Lake Street (that GREAT Street). They enjoyed over 30 years of block parties, sitting on her porch during Halloween, and many pool parties. Her favorite place to enjoy with her children and grandchildren was Disney World. The self-proclaimed matriarch of the family and life of the party, she could always be seen with a vodka gimlet in her hand. Dee was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, neighbor, and person. She will be dearly missed by all, but the party goes on in her honor. Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ralph, and grandson, Kevin Jensen. Dee is survived by her children, Scott (Deb) Jensen, Bruce (Catherine) Jensen, and Patricia (David) Jacobsen; grandchildren, Eric Jensen, Jacqueline (Joel) Werner, Cara Jensen, Kyle Jensen, Cody Jensen, Anne Jacobsen, and Kirsten Jacobsen; brother, C. John Anderson; and a great-grandson who is due in November. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. Services for Dee will be held privately at a later date. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
