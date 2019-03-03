WHEATON - Delores Mae Milligan-Mullins was born on February 14, 1932 in Biggsville, Illinois. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 21, 2019 in Palm Bay, Florida. Delores' late husband was Bill Mullins and she was mother to five children: James Kladis, Michael DuKane - Kladis, Michelle Selby (Kladis), Mark Mullins and Janette Farrington (Mullins). Delores is survived by brother Bill Milligan and sister Kristine (Hammelmann) Adrignola. Delores is preceded in death by her sister Kathy Hutson-Kohls and her brother Thomas Milligan. In addition to her five children, Delores has eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Delores' greatest loves include her Lord and Savior-Jesus, family get-togethers, a vast church family, an Irish heritage, fresh flowers-especially roses, wearing hats and playing cards and various board games. Delores' celebration of life service was at her home church, St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Indialantic, Florida on February 24, 2019. Interment service will be held in late spring or early summer 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. Delores' ashes will be laid to rest with her devoted husband, Bill Mullins and faithful therapy dog, Harmony. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be given to William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Pkwy. NE, Palm Bay, Florida 32907. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary