MOUNT PROSPECT - Delores (Hartman) Pasik, formerly of Mount Prospect and Chicago, passed away peacefully at age 92, on July 1, 2020 at West Wind Village in Morris, MN, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 7, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls, MN. A private interment will be held in California at a later date. The service will also be live-streamed at her obituary site at www.GlendeNilson.com
, where condolences for the family may also be left.