Delores was my Confirmation Sponsor, as my Mom was her daughter Suzanne's sponsor. Suzanne and I spent most of our grade school and high school years playing at one or the other's house. I am sure we probably drove Delores crazy at times. We always walked through the backyards to reach the other's house. I even remember spending some nights flashing my flashlight from my window to Suzanne's window!! (We thought we were so "kool"!!) As Suzanne & I eventually attended different colleges, our Mothers became even closer friends. Some of my fondest early memories were spent at Delores' home. May she now rest in peace with all her friends!!!

Barb Hitchens

Friend