DELORES (HARTMAN) PASIK
MOUNT PROSPECT - Delores (Hartman) Pasik, formerly of Mount Prospect and Chicago, passed away peacefully at age 92, on July 1, 2020 at West Wind Village in Morris, MN, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 7, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls, MN. A private interment will be held in California at a later date. The service will also be live-streamed at her obituary site at www.GlendeNilson.com, where condolences for the family may also be left.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Glende-Johnson-Nelson-Nilson
301 East Washington Avenue
Fergus Falls, MN 56537
(218) 736-7064
July 5, 2020
Delores was my Confirmation Sponsor, as my Mom was her daughter Suzanne's sponsor. Suzanne and I spent most of our grade school and high school years playing at one or the other's house. I am sure we probably drove Delores crazy at times. We always walked through the backyards to reach the other's house. I even remember spending some nights flashing my flashlight from my window to Suzanne's window!! (We thought we were so "kool"!!) As Suzanne & I eventually attended different colleges, our Mothers became even closer friends. Some of my fondest early memories were spent at Delores' home. May she now rest in peace with all her friends!!!
Barb Hitchens
Friend
