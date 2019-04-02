PALATINE - Denise M. Scranton, 63. Beloved mother of Nelle and Gini Scranton. Adored sister of Dennis and Debbie Scranton. Loving aunt of Kenneth Scranton. Devoted extended family of Imelda Hanson, Greg, Anna, A.J., Wes, Sherry (the late Grover), Jessica, and Aimee Allen, Stan, Tracy, Erin and Shane Lentz, Kelly Carson, and her dedicated caregivers Agnes, Kathy, Jeremy and Stephen. Denise suffered from MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) for many years, and was constantly supported by everyone in her life. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, especially her daughters who were the love of her life. She will be deeply missed by all. Funeral services Friday, April 5th, 9:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to St. Theresa Church, 455 N Benton, Palatine, for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scranton Family, to be used towards Nelle and Gini's education. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary