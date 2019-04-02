Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Resources
More Obituaries for DENISE SCRANTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENISE M. SCRANTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DENISE M. SCRANTON Obituary
PALATINE - Denise M. Scranton, 63. Beloved mother of Nelle and Gini Scranton. Adored sister of Dennis and Debbie Scranton. Loving aunt of Kenneth Scranton. Devoted extended family of Imelda Hanson, Greg, Anna, A.J., Wes, Sherry (the late Grover), Jessica, and Aimee Allen, Stan, Tracy, Erin and Shane Lentz, Kelly Carson, and her dedicated caregivers Agnes, Kathy, Jeremy and Stephen. Denise suffered from MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) for many years, and was constantly supported by everyone in her life. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, especially her daughters who were the love of her life. She will be deeply missed by all. Funeral services Friday, April 5th, 9:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to St. Theresa Church, 455 N Benton, Palatine, for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scranton Family, to be used towards Nelle and Gini's education. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now