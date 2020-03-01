|
|
Denise Marie (Kerstin) Sommer born on February 5, 1959 in Chicago, IL to Donald Kerstin and the late Irma Kerstin, passed away at the age of 61 on February 17, 2020 in Elk Grove Village, IL after a lengthy yet faith-filled battle with breast cancer. She was preceded in death by her mother Irma Eve Kerstin. She is remembered in love by her father Donald Kerstin, children Stephanie (Bob) Faulds, Melissa (Ben) Weiss, Pamela (Jason) Schmidt, Jonathan (Katherine) Sommer and Jeffrey Sommer, siblings Scott (Paige) Kerstin, Kari (Martin) Evak, Christopher (Kimberly) Kerstin and Roger (Rebecca) Kerstin, grandchildren (who knew her as Gigi) Mick, Lennie, Ettie, Gabe, Eli and Declan, 19 nieces and nephews and numerous other family and friends who meant a lot to her. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of Denise's life on Saturday, March 7; visitation 9:00 a.m., service 11:00 a.m., at Riverside Community Church, 37W130 Crane Road, St. Charles. Denise's favorite color was blue, so visitors are encouraged to wear any shade of blue in her memory. She will be remembered for her love of cooking (hot fudge sauce was her specialty), sewing (her children and grandchildren were inspiration for her sewing masterpieces), putting others before herself and her desire to serve the Lord well (she was a faithful and powerful prayer warrior and witness, giving God the glory in all things). Memorials can be made to the Riverside Community Church Women's Ministry.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020