|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Denise S. Donohue, age 67. Beloved wife of Kevin P. Donohue. Loving mother of Shawn (Vikki), Daniel (Jennifer) and Brian Donohue. Dear grandmother of Ryan, Sarah, Alexander and Andrew Donohue. Dear sister of Audrey (John) Schuten and Mark Czech and sister-in-law of 6. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loving daughter of the late Helene and Joseph Czech. The Visitation and services are private. Interment will be at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. The funeral will stream live at 10 AM Tuesday. There will be a memorial Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church at a later date. Please visit the website for additional information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2020