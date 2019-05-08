ST. CHARLES - Dennis A. Daniels, age 80, passed Thursday May 2, 2019 at his home. He was born September 16, 1938 in Chicago Illinois to Anton and Tillie Daniels. Dennis was, to all who knew him, a man that took life as a breeze through palm leaves in Florida. He spent much of his time doing what he enjoyed: fishing with his son, boating and scuba diving, watching football and, most of all, being a grandfather. A man of travels, he gazed on the sights of many shores and brought the tropical sunshine with him wherever he went. One could see that ocean sparkle in his eyes with each grin. A good man, with a true heart; he will be sorely missed by all. Mr. Daniels is survived by his wife, Rebecca; a son, Scott Daniels; two step- children, Tracey (Bob) Barkes and daughter-in-law, Penny Tvrdik; six grandchildren, Maddie Daniels, Joshua Scull, John Scull, Toni Duarte, Tyler Barkes and Amber Barkes; fifteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger (Carol) Daniels, and Ray (Nancy) Daniels; as well as a sister, Sheila (Rex) Garner. He is preceded in death by his parents and his step-son, Ted Tvrdik. There will be a private memorial service on Wednesday, May 29 for close friends and family. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary