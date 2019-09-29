|
DES PLAINES - Dennis A. Kersting, 76, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2019. Owner/operator of Rainbow Engineering Heating & Air Conditioning. Survived by his children, Lauren Kersting and Darren (Kattie) Kersting; grandchildren, Declan, Kensley and Alayna Kersting; siblings, Jean Breen, Bill Kersting, Jim Kersting, Jonn Kersting; many extended family and former spouse, Kathleen Kersting. Preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Esther and brothers, Ted and Tom Kersting. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 2pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at American Legion Post 1205 in Wood Dale, IL from 1-5pm. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. Full obituary please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
