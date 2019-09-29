Daily Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Interment
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post 1205
203 N Edgewood Ave.
Wood Dale, IL
View Map
DENNIS A. KERSTING


1943 - 2019
DES PLAINES - Dennis A. Kersting, 76, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2019. Owner/operator of Rainbow Engineering Heating & Air Conditioning. Survived by his children, Lauren Kersting and Darren (Kattie) Kersting; grandchildren, Declan, Kensley and Alayna Kersting; siblings, Jean Breen, Bill Kersting, Jim Kersting, Jonn Kersting; many extended family and former spouse, Kathleen Kersting. Preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Esther and brothers, Ted and Tom Kersting. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 2pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at American Legion Post 1205 in Wood Dale, IL from 1-5pm. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-550-4221. Full obituary please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019
