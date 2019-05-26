BARRINGTON - Dennis B. Dawson, 66, was born on May 4, 1953 in Elgin and passed away on May 12, 2019 in Barrington surrounded by loved ones. He was the father of Kristen D. (Jesus) Macias, Timothy R. (Stephanie) Dawson, Abigail E. Dawson, and Catherine A. (Jonathan Schemmel) Dawson; grandfather of Athena, Dalilah, Geneva, and Amelia; brother of John A. Dawson, David A. Dawson, and Jane E. Smith; step-brother of Patrick C. Bryant; and step-son of Jane D. Dawson. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, John Record and Betty Jane (nee Larison); and by his step-sister, Heather J. Bryant. Dennis was a Master Automobile Technician at Hollis Brothers Automotive in Barrington for over forty years. He was an avid lover of fishing, shooting, and cars. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones, woodworking, being outdoors, and reading. Visitation for Dennis will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary