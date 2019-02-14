Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS FRANCOEUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS E. FRANCOEUR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DENNIS E. FRANCOEUR Obituary
GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Dennis E. Francoeur, 77, of Glendale Heights for 43 years, passed away Monday, February 11. An avid gardener who loved photography and archery, Dennis retired from Magnetrol, International after 25 years. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee McChrystal) for 51 years; loving father of Susanne Francoeur; dear brother of Jim (Claudia), Ron (Judy), Roger (Connie), and Sharon (Tom) Faber; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; proud Master of Midnight and Coco. Visitation Friday, February 15 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd.(½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Saturday 11:00am. Following services cremation private at Countryside Crematory. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now