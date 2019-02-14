|
|
GLENDALE HEIGHTS - Dennis E. Francoeur, 77, of Glendale Heights for 43 years, passed away Monday, February 11. An avid gardener who loved photography and archery, Dennis retired from Magnetrol, International after 25 years. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee McChrystal) for 51 years; loving father of Susanne Francoeur; dear brother of Jim (Claudia), Ron (Judy), Roger (Connie), and Sharon (Tom) Faber; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; proud Master of Midnight and Coco. Visitation Friday, February 15 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd.(½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Saturday 11:00am. Following services cremation private at Countryside Crematory. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2019