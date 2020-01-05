|
Dennis E. Gillespie, 81; beloved husband of Carol; loving father of Mark (Cindy) and David (Irma); devoted grandfather of Alyssa; dear brother of Beverly (late Bill) Wizner and the late Richard (Rose) Bryan; also, uncle and friend of many. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 pm at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Tuesday, January 7, starting with prayers at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Cornelius Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery Mausoleum, Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to are appreciated. Information, call 773-774-0366 or visit www.colonialfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020