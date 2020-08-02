1/1
DENNIS EARL JACKSON Sr.
Dennis Earl Jackson Sr., 59 years old of Trevor, WI passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born to the late John Sr. and Patricia (Nee Baker) Jackson on December 11, 1960 in Chippewa Falls, WI. On March 1, 1980 Dennis married Nancy Tarello in Lake County. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00PM until 4:00PM Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home, 28431 107th Street Trevor, WI 53179. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, 60002. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jackson Family Memorial. Please sign the online guestbook for Dennis at www.strangfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
