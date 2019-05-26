SCHAUMBURG - Dennis Edmund Arendt age 76. Beloved husband of 52 years of the late Sharon Arendt (Squares). He was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Grace Arendt and niece, Kristin Leverenz and is survived by his sister, Jan (Bob) Leverenz and several cousins. Denny was born in Chicago, was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, attended Reinberg Elementary and graduated from Foreman High School. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Battleship New Jersey. He also, was a longtime member of the Chicagoland Corvair Club and President of the Schaumburg Photo Club. He loved spending time taking photos at the zoo, the Botanic Garden, of classic cars, trains old and new and enjoying cruise nights with friends. A memorial visitation will be held on on Tuesday, May 28 from 3:00 PM until time of service at 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers donations will be appreciated to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 919 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611, Brookfield Zoo, the Chicago Botanic Garden. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary