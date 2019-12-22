|
Dennis Fogarty - Born November 14, 1948 and passed away November 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late William and Lillian Fogarty. Loving brother of Robert (the late Barbara) and Mark (Peg). Proud uncle of Patrick, Keith, Adam, Liam and Tara. Dennis worked for Avon Products in Morton Grove, IL for 40 years and retired as Senior Facilities Manager. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing in Canada, playing softball and watching football and baseball. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 12 Noon until 5 PM at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village IL. Family and Friends to speak at 5 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dennis Fogarty's name can be made to The Wellness House, 131 N. County Line Road, Hinsdale IL 60521. For funeral information, please call JGEILS Funeral Services at 630-247-6623.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019