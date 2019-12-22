Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS FOGARTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS FOGARTY


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS FOGARTY Obituary
Dennis Fogarty - Born November 14, 1948 and passed away November 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late William and Lillian Fogarty. Loving brother of Robert (the late Barbara) and Mark (Peg). Proud uncle of Patrick, Keith, Adam, Liam and Tara. Dennis worked for Avon Products in Morton Grove, IL for 40 years and retired as Senior Facilities Manager. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing in Canada, playing softball and watching football and baseball. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 12 Noon until 5 PM at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village IL. Family and Friends to speak at 5 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dennis Fogarty's name can be made to The Wellness House, 131 N. County Line Road, Hinsdale IL 60521. For funeral information, please call JGEILS Funeral Services at 630-247-6623.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -