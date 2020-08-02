1/
DENNIS G. FREY
1930 - 2020
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Dennis G. Frey, 89, born on December 2, 1930, passed away peacefully at his home on July 26, 2020. Dennis was born in Highland, IL to George and Cecilia (Winter) Frey. Dennis is survived by his wife of 59 years, Eileen (Murphy); children Denise, (Thomas) Hayes, Thomas (Penny), Patricia (Jennifer) and Julie (Craig) Stamper; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, as well as his twin brother, Donald. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Nona Isert and Vernon. Visitation will be held at Grove Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Due to the current environment, safety measures will be followed for everyone's protection. Mass will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Julian Eymard Parish or the USS Yorktown Foundation. Please go to tributes.com/dennis-frey for full obituary.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Memories & Condolences
July 31, 2020
Tom, Penny and Family - so sorry to hear of your loss. There's no easy way to lose a parent or grandparent. Hoping warm memories fill your heart in this difficult time. Much love, The Mercado Family
Cheryl Mercado
Family Friend
July 31, 2020
I have so many fond memories of your family and spent as much time in your house as my own. Mr. Frey was a caring, gentle and graceful man. I wish you and your family peace knowing he is in the hands of our Lord Jesus. Love and prayers to all of you.
Scott Gorman
Friend
July 31, 2020
Eileen, I am so sorry to hear the news about your husband's passing. Honestly don't think any spouse is prepared for the loss of a loved one. Always appreciated your wisdom in our group meetings. My thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Sherry Legare
Friend
July 30, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Christine Rys
July 30, 2020
Eileen, I was so sad to hear about Dennis. He was a good, kind man and a wonderful neighbor, he will be missed. You and your family have my most sincere sympathy
Barbara Franke
Neighbor
July 29, 2020
Wynn Hayes
July 29, 2020
We are lucky to have known Dennis & to have spent many memorable celebrations with the family. We will miss him.
Wynn Hayes
Friend
July 29, 2020
a loved one
July 28, 2020
Tom, my deepest, sincerest condolences my friend. Your dad, fun and very fond memories over many years. Please accept and share with your family my heartfelt thoughts and prayers.
Steve Curatti
Family Friend
