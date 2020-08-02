ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Dennis G. Frey, 89, born on December 2, 1930, passed away peacefully at his home on July 26, 2020. Dennis was born in Highland, IL to George and Cecilia (Winter) Frey. Dennis is survived by his wife of 59 years, Eileen (Murphy); children Denise, (Thomas) Hayes, Thomas (Penny), Patricia (Jennifer) and Julie (Craig) Stamper; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, as well as his twin brother, Donald. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Nona Isert and Vernon. Visitation will be held at Grove Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Due to the current environment, safety measures will be followed for everyone's protection. Mass will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Julian Eymard Parish or the USS Yorktown Foundation. Please go to tributes.com/dennis-frey
for full obituary.