Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy
Palatine, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS GRAPENTHIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS GRAPENTHIN


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENNIS GRAPENTHIN Obituary
Dennis Grapenthin, beloved husband of the late Patricia M. Grapenthin, nee Cahill. Loving father of Kurt (Jenny) and Bret (Karen) Grapenthin. Proud grandfather of Jessica, Karly, Justin and Jason. Dear brother of the late Larry (Maureen) Grapenthin, the late Roger Grapenthin and the late Phyllis (the late Bob) Little. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Memorial visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10 AM until time of memorial service at 11:30 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENNIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now