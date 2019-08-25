|
Dennis Grapenthin, beloved husband of the late Patricia M. Grapenthin, nee Cahill. Loving father of Kurt (Jenny) and Bret (Karen) Grapenthin. Proud grandfather of Jessica, Karly, Justin and Jason. Dear brother of the late Larry (Maureen) Grapenthin, the late Roger Grapenthin and the late Phyllis (the late Bob) Little. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Memorial visitation Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10 AM until time of memorial service at 11:30 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019