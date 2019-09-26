|
MUNDELEIN - Memorial Visitation for Dennis M. Huffman, 67, is from 4-8 PM Saturday, September 28 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Memorial service is 7:30 PM Saturday, at the funeral home. He was born December 7, 1951 in Chicago and died September 22, 2019 at his home in Mundelein. Dennis worked for the Mundelein Park District for over 30 years. He loved to build bird houses, mow his lawn, golf, root on the Bears and Cubs, and take care of his canine and feline friends. Dennis is survived by his daughter Kathryn Huffman, his stepson Jimmy Huffman, his niece Tracie Villasana, his nephews Russell Huffman, David Huffman and in-laws Sandra Arndt and Mike Mason. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Huffman, father Woodrow "Woody" Huffman, mother Helen Dwyer, and brothers Russell Huffman and Art Huffman. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019