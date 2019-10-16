|
|
HAMPSHIRE - Dennis J. Harris, 71, passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. He was born July 5, 1948 in Chicago the son of Joseph and Geraldine (Tierney) Harris. Dennis married Lynn E. Froula on Feb. 7, 1976 at Our Lady of Charity Catholic Church in Cicero. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Hampshire VFW Post #8043. Dennis began a 31 career in law enforcement with the Willowbrook Police Dept., later be coming Chief of Police in Plano, IL. He then worked for the Kendall Co. Sheriff Dept. before the Hampshire Police Dept. After retirement from Hampshire, he worked as a security guard at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin for 10 years. He was also a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hampshire where he had been an usher. Surviving are his wife, Lynn; son, Christopher (Noelle) Harris of Elburn; 2 grandchildren, Alexander and Ella; and a sister, Deborah Harris of Crest Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Friday, Oct. 18 at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 E. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 pm at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire with a Veteran Salute at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be directed to the or online at . Information, 847-683-2711 or online at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019