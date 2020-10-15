1/
DENNIS J. SIENA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DENNIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis J. Siena, 78, passed peacefully with loved ones around him on Oct. 10, 2020. He is survived by his children Sheryl (Brian) Vlk, Pete (Leila), Dave (Karen) and Dennis (Elizabeth) Siena, and his 11 grandchildren. He was a dear brother to Maureen Grabowski. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Siena and his parents Secondo and Mary Siena. After graduating college, Dennis served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for six years. He worked in various accounting positions until he started his own accounting firm which he led for 37 years. Interment will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved