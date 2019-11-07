|
HAWTHORN WOODS - Dennis J. Smagacz, 70, formerly of Libe rtyville, passed away peacefully November 4, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Dennis worked from college until retirement at Allstate Insurance Company, dedicating 37 years of loyal service. He loved being active and was a regular on the basketball court and golf course. He took great pride in being involved in his children's lives, whether coaching their teams or teaching them to appreciate the outdoors by frequenting the Lake Co. Forest Preserves. Dennis was also fond of sailing, fishing and gardening. He cherished the wonderful memories created over the years on Door County vacations with family and friends. His grandchildren gave him great joy and he loved being with them. They affectionately called him 'the tickle monster'. Dennis will be sorely missed. Dennis is survived by Debra, his beloved wife of 47 years; his loving children Melissa (Chad) Johnson, Erin (Mickey) Kelly and Lauren (Ben) Mills; proud grandfather to Livia & Logan Johnson, Emma & Brigid Kelly, Brady & Gwen Mills, and his brothers Kenneth & Peter. Visitation For Dennis will be Sunday November 10th from 1-5pm at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, (Rt 176, 1 Blk East of Rt 21) Libertyville. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Monday, November 11th at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, prayers and thoughts will be much appreciated. Funeral information 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019