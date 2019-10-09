|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Dennis J. Zajac, age 78. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette M. "Bonnie" Zajac, nee Ochota. Loving father of Kathryn (Rob) Sniegowski, Adam Zajac and the late Laura Zajac. Cherished grandfather of Kelli, Jessie, Matt and Kevin. Caring brother of Maria Zajac. Visitation Saturday from 11AM to until time of Funeral Services at 1:30 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Alexian Brothers Hospice, 1515 E. Lake Street, Suite 206, Hanover Park, IL 60133. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019