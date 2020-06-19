CAROL STREAM - Dennis "Denny" John Willison, 66, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1953 in Evanston, Illinois to James and Betty Willison (nee Fredricks) and grew up in Des Plaines, Illinois. He graduated from Maine West High School in 1971 and attended Louisiana State University and Oakton Community College. He met the love of his life, Jaye Hooczko at Forest View bowling alley in 1974. They were married on June 5, 1976 at St. Stephens Church in Des Plaines and recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. Denny was employed in the printing industry for over 35 years and recently retired in June of 2019. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, especially baseball, with his favorite team being the Chicago Cubs. He played basketball at the collegiate level for Louisiana State University. He was always there for friends and family and loved coaching youth sports. Denny had a love of animals, having several dogs and cats throughout his life. In his free time, he loved bowling, fishing, taking long drives, playing the Lottery, and watching Westerns, but most of all spending time with his family, friends, and especially his two grandchildren, Drew and Payge. Denny is survived by his wife Jaye, his daughter Jayme (Ryan) Litchfield of Marengo, his sons Grant (Danielle) Willison of Elgin, and Brent Willison of Carol Stream, his two grandchildren, Drew and Payge Litchfield of Marengo, and his cat Dex. He is also survived by Pepi and Jim Carroll, Rory and Wendy Hooczko, Randy Hooczko, Marc and Gloria Hooczko, John Hooczko, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and longtime friend Pam Krieg. Denny is preceded in death by his parents, James and Betty, his grandparents, his sister Lynn, her husband, Jerry Kehe, several aunts, uncles, and his in-laws John and Dolores Hooczko. Denny's kind soul made a lasting impact on the lives of many. He will truly be missed. Due to current restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held this weekend; please contact Countryside Funeral Home & Crematory in Bartlett, Illinois for additional information at 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com .
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.