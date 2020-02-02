Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
The Venue on Park
211 W. Park Ave
Greenfield, IN
View Map
DENNIS L. HOWELL


1945 - 2020
Dennis L. Howell, 74, of Muncie, IN, formerly of Mundelein, IL, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born Dec. 2, 1945, in Chicago, to James L. and Dorothy (Gray) Howell. He married Anna Marie (Haas) on Nov. 24, 1992. He is survived by Anna; children Lisa (Bill) Gillette, Carol (David) McCorkle, John (Jessica) Howell; 8 grandchildren; siblings, James, John (Sandra) and David (Debra) Howell, Jane Eaks, Pam Gwinnup; and nine great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Venue on Park, 211 W. Park Ave., Greenfield, IN 46140 at 12 pm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
