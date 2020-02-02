|
Dennis L. Howell, 74, of Muncie, IN, formerly of Mundelein, IL, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born Dec. 2, 1945, in Chicago, to James L. and Dorothy (Gray) Howell. He married Anna Marie (Haas) on Nov. 24, 1992. He is survived by Anna; children Lisa (Bill) Gillette, Carol (David) McCorkle, John (Jessica) Howell; 8 grandchildren; siblings, James, John (Sandra) and David (Debra) Howell, Jane Eaks, Pam Gwinnup; and nine great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Venue on Park, 211 W. Park Ave., Greenfield, IN 46140 at 12 pm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020