WEST CHICAGO - Dennis L. Swanner, age 68, was ushered into Heaven on Father's Day, June 16, 2019, to join his earthly father and Heavenly Father. Beloved Husband of 47 years to Sharyl nee Bertels. Devoted father to Dustin, Joshua (Kristin), and Dylan. Wonderful grandfather to Hadley James. Dear brother to Ray and Judy (George) Perhach. Fond brother-in-law and uncle to many. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dennis worked in the Tool and Die trade for 47 years, working for Bales Metal Surface Solutions for the past 36 years. He was a proud, loyal employee with a strong work ethic and enjoyed their family environment. He held passions in photography, fiction writing, and music. He enjoyed God's creation, especially Morton Arboretum. He will be sorely missed by his loving family and golden retriever, Atticus. A private Celebration of Life and interment will be held in Dennis's honor. Donations to the Morton Arboretum would be appreciated at https://www.mortonarb.org or 4100 IL Route 53, Lisle, IL 60532. For more information please visit www.dupagecremations.com or call 630-293-5200. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 23, 2019