ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Dennis Lionell Nelson, 74, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Chicago, Dennis spent most of his growing up years in Evanston, graduating from Evanston High School in 1963. He earned his bachelor's degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1968 and his CPA designation in 1971. He went on to found two companies, Dennis Nelson & Company, Ltd., and Prompt Access, Ltd. Well-known in the Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows business communities, Dennis held numerous leadership roles in the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, Illinois CPA Society, American Institute of CPAs, and Kiwanis. Dennis also served in church leadership for more than four decades, most recently overseeing the building of The Bridge Randhurst in Prospect Heights. He is survived by his wife, Doris (nee Lundgren), of 48 years, children Debra (Joel) Lykins, and Brian (Michele) Nelson, grandchildren Alexis, Brooke, and Nicholas Lykins, and Caden and Chase Nelson, sister Virginia (Floyd) Stough, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie, parents Lionell and Belva Nelson, and sister, Jeanne Krone. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, from 4-8 pm at The Bridge Randhurst, 302 E. Euclid Ave., Prospect Heights with a funeral on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 am, also at The Bridge Randhurst. Burial will follow at Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to The Bridge Community Church. For information, Meadows Funeral Home, Rolling Meadows, 847-253-0224. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 7, 2019