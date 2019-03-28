VERNON HILLS - Dennis Michael Skidmore, 72, died suddenly Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Dennis was an extraordinarily loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Jill (nee Levey) of nearly 49 years, his proud sons Christopher (Susan) and Andrew (Tiffany), his adoring grandsons John, Nicholas, Jackson and Michael, his brother Steven (Karen) and his stepbrother Bill Mack (Carol). He is preceded in death by his parents Chester J. Skidmore, June M. Skidmore, his stepmother Ruth Skidmore (Mack), his in-laws Sanford and Babette Levey and stepbrother Michael Mack (Darlene). Dennis was born March 10, 1947 in Highland Park, Illinois and was a lifelong resident of Vernon Hills, Illinois. He served his country proudly by enlisting in the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War. Dennis' foremost love was for his family. In his spare time, he volunteered his services as a member of the Vernon Hills Park District Board as well as the property management board in his home community. Upon his retirement after a very successful career in sales, Dennis volunteered his business expertise with Executive Services Corp. His passions outside of family devotion were playing golf, cooking and entertaining for his loved ones and friends. A private Memorial will be held by the family. A Celebration of Life for anyone who wishes to pay their respects will be held at the family's home in Vernon Hills, Saturday April 27th from 4-7pm. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary