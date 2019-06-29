Daily Herald Obituaries
|
DENNIS O. GIBSON


1947 - 2019
DENNIS O. GIBSON Obituary
MCHENRY - Dennis O. Gibson, age 71. Survivors include his wife, Mel; sons, Larry Gibson of Libertyville, Douglas (Tracy) Gibson of McHenry; and grandson, Nate. Visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation resumes Tuesday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg, IL 60051. Memorials suggested to F.I.S.H. Food Pantry at P.O. Box 282, McHenry, IL 60050. Arrangements entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory. For information, call 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 29, 2019
