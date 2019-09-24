|
In Loving Memory of Dennis R. Hammond April 1, 1945 to Sept. 24, 2016 You can shed tears that he is gone, or you can smile because he has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that he'll come back, or you can open your eyes and see all he's left. You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember him only that he is gone, or you can cherish his memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back, Or you can do what he'd want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on. As long as the sun shines ... the wind blows ... the rain falls ... You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows. Love, Hugs and Kisses To a Husband, Father and Grandfather who is deeply missed. We love you so much Dennis UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN TO PART NO MORE Lynn 1-8-3, Mike, Krissy and Kylie and Hershey too! P.S. Wait for me!
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019