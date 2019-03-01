|
He is survived by his wife Barbara, His children and his brothers Tony, Jerry and Leon along with several grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and former spouse Michela Kolaski-Stevens. He Loved the world, and the world Loved him back. Vietnam War Veteran. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m., at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday. For information, (630) 834-1133 or www.pedersenryberg.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019