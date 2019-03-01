Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENNIS KOLASKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS R. KOLASKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DENNIS R. KOLASKI Obituary
He is survived by his wife Barbara, His children and his brothers Tony, Jerry and Leon along with several grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and former spouse Michela Kolaski-Stevens. He Loved the world, and the world Loved him back. Vietnam War Veteran. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m., at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday. For information, (630) 834-1133 or www.pedersenryberg.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now