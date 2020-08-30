BARRINGTON - Dennis Richard Carr, Patriot, who never missed a Memorial Day ceremony at White Cemetery, longtime resident of Carpentersville, passed away after a long battle with cancer (not from COVID) on August 20, 2020 in Barrington. He was born on February 23, 1939 in Elgin, IL to Reuel and Rosetta Carr. Dennis was united in marriage to Doris E. Kraack on October 26, 1959. They celebrated 41 years of marriage until her passing in 2000. They raised two children in Carpentersville for 48 years in an original Korean War Vet home. Dennis was a Postal Employee of the Barrington Post Office for 47 years. He began on a mail route and transferred to the front window, where he really enjoyed interacting with the public. After retirement he enjoyed traveling with his son across the country, finding every railroad, functioning or not, to photograph in the United States, all while looking for that perfect burger. Above all, he cherished his grandsons. He visited his daughter's family in Tennessee as often as he could, up until he was too ill to travel. He was too ill to visit them when they moved to Texas. His unique sense of humor will be greatly missed; most especially by those that knew him. Dennis is survived by his children, Sean Carr (Carpentersville) and Angeline (Michael) Lee (Carrollton, TX); grandsons, Dennis and Robert Lee; his sister, Kathy Carr (Fox River Grove); many nieces, nephews and extended family. If you were forgotten, it was a mistake, if you recognize no one listed, please see the next obit. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by their infant son, Daniel Brian, Siblings, Priscilla, Nicky, Mike, Patrick, and by his parents. Memorial service will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at The Village Pizza & Pub located at 145 N. Kennedy Drive in Carpentersville, IL from 12PM - 5PM. Bring your memories to share of Dennis. He would want laughter mingled with few tears. In lieu of flowers, please make a difference in someone's life in Dennis' name, be it animal or human being. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
