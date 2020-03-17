|
PINGREE GROVE - Dennis W. Cerqua, 69, formerly of Schaumburg, died peacefully, March 14, 2020, at his home. Dennis was born June 2, 1950, the son of William and JoAnn Cerqua. He dedicated his life to law enforcement, starting his career at Triton College and then serving for 31 years as a Schaumburg Police officer. He married his loving wife Susan on December 27, 2003. After retiring as a sergeant from the Schaumburg Police Department in September 2007, he worked for the next 10 years as a part-time officer for Pingree Grove Police Department. Dennis was also a dedicated teacher and trainer. He taught defensive tactics along with concealed carry and was the range master for Pingree Grove. He proudly served as a Flotilla Commander for the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed deer hunting, scuba diving and competitive shooting. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his children, Valerie (Shawn) Newman, Stephanie (Adam) Olic, Melanie Cerqua, Michael (April) Bouchard, Christine (Jared Hamm) Karavakis, and by his brother, David (Janet) Cerqua. He was a proud Grandpa to 7 grandchildren, Justin, Tyler, Connor, Alaina, Jake, Aiden and Addison. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents. There will be a private service and burial for the immediate family later this week. There will also be a Celebration of Dennis's Life for anyone who wants to attend in the coming months, after the current world situation with Coronavirus improves. Details will be communicated when they are available. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, http://www.pancan.org/donate; Nationwide Chaplain Services The Resilient Life Church for 1st Responders, http://www.emergencyresponsechaplainservices.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2020