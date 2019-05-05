|
EAST DUNDEE - Dennise Wynne Truelsen, 84, died of natural causes April 16, 2019. Army veteran, founded Official Ambulance in Carpentersville, IL, in 1963. Former Realtor. Involved in several organizations including VFW, American Legion. Survivors include daughter Mary Beth (Truelsen) Halsing of Pasadena, CA, son Michael Truelsen of Tucson, AZ, and former spouse Barbara Truelsen of Elgin, IL. Donations to VFW. Private services were held.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019