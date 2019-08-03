Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
For more information about
DEREK WINKER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marcelline Church
822 S. Springinsguth Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
DEREK J. WINKER


1979 - 2019
Derek J. Winker, age 39, of Peoria, AZ. Loving son of Frederick J. Winker and late Joanne Winker. Dear brother of Heidi (John) Gorsica. Devoted Uncle to Johnny and Justin. Loved like a son and brother by Donna, Jason and Douglas Citrano. Derek was an active member of Schaumburg Boy Scout Troop 496 and achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He greatly enjoyed attending Camp Napowan and high adventures at Sea Base and Boundary Waters. He graduated from James B. Conant High School in 1998 and Upper Iowa University in 2002. He went on to earn a Master of Arts in Education degree from Olivet Nazarene University. Derek loved being an elementary school teacher, spanning many grade levels in Illinois, Arizona and Abu Dhabi. Derek loved sports. He was a dedicated football team manager and coach. He enjoyed playing golf, and always rooted for the Cubs and Packers. He was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus at St. Helen's Roman Catholic Church in Glendale, Arizona. He was a loyal friend and will be greatly missed by many. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Monday at the Funeral Home to St. Marcelline Church, 822 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be appreciated to the Neurofibromatosis Midwest at nfmidwest.org. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
